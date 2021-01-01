From pillowfort
Twin Bed Basics Duvet Insert White - Pillowfort
Advertisement
Keep them cozy and warm with the Bed Basics Duvet Insert from Pillowfort™. Perfect for any season, this duvet insert features a soft fabric exterior and a lightweight fill that keeps them cool and comfortable during hot nights and cozy when it's cold. The white color theme seamlessly blends with a variety of decors, and the machine washable design helps you to keep it good as new. Pair it with your choice of duvet cover for a cozy and comfy sleep experience. Size: Twin. Pattern: Solid.