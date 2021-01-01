From asstd national brand
Becky 5 Piece Round Dining Set, One Size , White
Mdf top, metal frame and metal leg modern style and easy assembly.# Pieces In Set: 5Included: 4 Chair(s), 1 Table(s)Seating Capacity: 4Shape: RoundTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Chair Measurements: 21.65 Depth/Inches, 32.08 Height/Inches, 18.11 Width/InchesDining Height: Standard HeightSeat Back Height: 15 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 32 InTable Measurements: 31.5 Width/Inches, 28.7 Height/Inches, 31.5 Length/InchesAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 50% Metal, 50% Medium-Density FibreboardTop Material: Manufactured WoodUpholstery Content: 100% PolypropyleneCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported