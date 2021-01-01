From arteriors
Arteriors Beckham Cocktail Table - Color: Black
Architectural and modern, the Beckham Cocktail Table by Arteriors introduces a versatile statement piece for any decor. While robust in appearance, this table is comprised of lightweight concrete and is finished in a deep tone to adapt to any setting it is placed into. Its rounded top angles to a cinched base before it flares outward again, forming a bold geometric profile when viewed from the side. Its natural material ensures the piece can be used indoors or covered outdoor spaces with ease. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black