Beckham Classic Chandelier by TOB by Thomas OBrien - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (TC1034PN)
The Beckham Classic Chandelier by TOB by Thomas OBrien is a minimal-inspired lighting piece built primarily for use within interior spaces of commercial and residential spaces. The fixture sports a steel framework built at deliberate, striking angles to stand out more in its application space. To accommodate the shades and lamping, the piece utilizes a square-shaped framework that allows the linen fabric shades to be held upright. Within each shade is an incandescent bulb which works with the linen to supply warm, comforting light. TOB by Thomas OBrien is the latest lighting collection from OBrien, a collaboration with Generation Lighting brand. The lighting designs benefit from OBriens knack for blending styles that range from antique to industrial to modern. Lending to an overall aesthetic that is warm yet modern. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel