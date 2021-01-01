From skechers
SKECHERS Becka - Spring Dance
Step into warmer months in style and comfort in the SKECHERS Becka - Spring Dance. Skechers Luxe Foam cushioned and contoured comfort footbed. Strappy slingback slide sandal with elastic strap design. Contrast colored embroidered design on straps for a unique look. Textile upper. Synthetic lining, insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.