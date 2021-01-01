From becca cosmetics
BECCA COSMETICS BECCA x Barbie Ferreira Prismatica Lip Gloss Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack
What it is: A limited-edition set featuring three travel-size lip glosses that deliver high-impact, 3D shine to light up any holiday look. What it does: Mirrored 3D Plumping Lip Gloss is a high-shine gloss formulated with mirrored pearls that bounce light for a wet look and the appearance of fuller lips. Each gloss wraps your lips in gorgeous non-stick color and shine. Shades include:- Sparkle (vanilla with rainbow pearl)- Foiled (cool pink with red pearl)- Facet (lilac with blue and pink pearl)How to use: Use the doe-foot applicator to apply directly to lips. Wear alone or mix and match shades to create a look unique to you. 0.08 oz. each Paraben-free; sulfate-free; alcohol-free; silicone-free Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA