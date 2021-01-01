From 1-800-flowers
Because You're Mine Flower Bouquet Small
Flower Delivery: A romantic gift for your one-and-only. Our stunning arrangement showcases vibrant pink and purple blooms. Gathered in a silver vase, this must-send surprise leaves no doubt how you feel in your heart.All-around arrangement with hot pink roses and Gerbera daisies, lavender carnations, purple larkspur, limonium and liatris, pink waxflower and cushion poms; accented with assorted greeneryArtistically designed in our shimmering Silver Radiance Vase; measures 8"HLarge arrangement measures approximately 22"H x 15"WMedium arrangement measures approximately 21"H x 14"WSmall arrangement measures approximately 20"H x 13"WOur florists select the freshest flowers available, so colors and varieties may vary due to local availability Great for Everyday