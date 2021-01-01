From robert abbey
Beaux Arts 9866 Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (9856X)
Bring home a stylish new beau: The Beaux Arts 9866 Table Lamp from Robert Abbey draws the eye with a hammered metal body in an inverted-vase shape. A sharply-flared barrel shade sheds a wider pool of downlight from the bottom while diffusing a warm ambiance through the shade material. Each hammered impression collects the light differently, adding a more organic feel to the cast-metal base and encouraging it to blend well with a variety of dÃ©cor styles. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Antique Rust