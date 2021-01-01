From style the runway

Style the Runway Beauty Queen – 3 in 1 Hair Spray Professional: Soft, Brushable & Firm Hold Hair Spray – Heat Protectant, Humidity Resistant Hairspray – Weightless Volumizing Hairspray, 10 Fl Oz

$16.69
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

3 in 1 Hairspray-has 3 adjustable settings offering 3 levels of hold: Soft, Brushable & Firm Hold PERFECT FOR ALL HAIR TYPES- Great for all hair types needing hold yet free movement. Say goodbye to stiff hair! PROTECTS HAIR FROM HEAT DAMAGE- Humidity resistant and thermal friendly so now you can style your hair without worrying about damaging it with added heat. NO RESIDUE LEFT BEHIND- No build-up, no weight, mistake proof and easy to use. Lightweight formula won't weigh down your hair keep it bouncy. TRUSTED HAIR CARE- Used by models and stylists for runways ans shoots you can expect proffesional quality products that will give you the results you want, every time!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com