Pacifica Beauty Love Deep Intensive Moisture Hair Mask, and Coconut Scent, For All Hair Types, Vegan & Cruelty Free, Banana, 6 Fl.Oz

HYDRATE AND SOFTEN DRY, DAMAGED HAIR with a tropical blend of banana, chia, algae, and other vegan ingredients that bring strength and shine back into your hair YUMMY BANANA AND COCONUT SCENT is light and refreshing and will have your hair feeling the same, with no residue or heavy oils ENHANCE NATURAL CURLS AND MANAGE FRIZZ in all hair types with a moisture mask that takes your hair from dry and dull to silky and smooth USE 2-3 TIMES A WEEK FOR DEEP MOISTURE and apply the hair mask after shampooing, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse away to reveal reinvigorated hair FREE OF HARSH CHEMICALS including parabens, phthalates, SLS, mineral oil and petrolatum, as well as sulfate-free and silicone-free Hair type: Color Treated; Damaged; Dry; All Hair Types