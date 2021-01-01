From frank body
frank body A-Beauty Coffee Scrub in Beauty: NA. frank body A-Beauty Coffee Scrub in Beauty: NA. frank body's A-Beauty Scrub uses native Australian ingredients like Vitamin C rich Kakadu Plum and Finger Lime, a naturally occurring AHA to gently exfoliate. Macadamia Oil hydrates and nourishes the skin with Vitamins A, E & D, while Eucalyptus provides natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This plant-based beauty scrub brightens skin, takes on scars and softens pigmentation with a fresh, vibrant scent.. Ideal for skin prone to hyperpigmentation or marks. 99% naturally derived ingredients, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of PEGs, Parabens, and Phthalates. 7.05 oz/ 200 g. While showering, massage a few handfuls of scrub onto wet skin. Leave on 3 minutes, then rinse. FKBD-WU17. SAB-200-NRO. frank body is an Australian made, coffee-based skincare range that makes babes feel like...babes. They create products made from natural and naturally-derived ingredients to give you naturally soft, supple skin.