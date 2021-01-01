From rockland
Rockland Beautiful Deluxe Expandable Luggage 4-Piece Softside Luggage Set, Black/Pink Dot, Blackpinkdot
Travel in style with the Rockland Beautiful Deluxe Expandable 4-Piece Softside Luggage Set. Boasting a black/pink dot pattern for a stylish flair, it also features a clear in-line skate wheel system which provides easy maneuverability, while the push-button retractable handle system allows you to stay on the go with ease. Ergonomic and padded top and side grip handles make carrying a breeze. The two front, full size zipper-secured pockets and three internal organizational pockets are perfect for stashing extra items to keep them safe and easy accessible. Product details; Carry-on Upright: 19 in. high x 13 in. wide x 8 in. deep, expandable to 10 in. deep, weighs 6 lbs. Upright: 24 in. high x 16 in. wide x 10 in. deep, expandable to 12 in. deep, weighs 8 lbs. Upright: 28 in. high x 18 in. wide x 12 in. deep, expandable to 14 in deep., weighs 9 lbs. Carry-On Flight Tote Bag: 12 in. wide x 11 in. high x 5.5 in. deep, weighs 1 lb. Color: Blackpinkdot.