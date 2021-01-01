Boyd Sleep Beaumont Upholstered Platform Bed Frame with Headboard, Mattress Foundation NOT Required: Faux Leather, Blue, Full

SLATS: 14-slat system does NOT require a boxspring or foundation. Compatible with all innerspring, memory foam, latex and hybrid mattresses. Mattress / boxspring / foundation are sold separately. DESIGN: Low-profile, contemporary/modern design that pairs perfectly with a wide array of finishes and decor options. FINISH: Comes in beautiful faux leather and linen options. See chart below for additional offerings. SHIPPING/RETURNS: One box shipping for easy maneuverability with easy, fast assembly. Backed by a one year warranty. See return policy for more details. SUPPORT & DURABILITY: 700 lbs maximum weight. High-strength, sturdy support legs and center leg structure for additional durability while also preventing sagging and damage to your mattress over time. Heavy-duty hardware contained in the back of the headboard.