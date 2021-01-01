From hooker furniture
Beaumont Square Cocktail Table
Advertisement
Beaumont is a curated group of one-of-a-kind pieces, inspired by American antiques and the concept of upcycling - the process of giving new life to vintage items with updates such as refinishing or repurposing them for new and unique uses. With roots in traditional design, the collection offers an exquisite and eclectic remix of old and new, combining the look of seasoned antiques and refurbished treasures with the conveniences of newly constructed furniture.