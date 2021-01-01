Beaufain Console Table

This console table has open, geometric designs that bring the right Art Deco look to your living room or bedroom. It's made from a blend of metal and tempered glass, and its stretcher base showcases a sleek design with a chrome finish for modern glam style. The rectangular glass surface has a mirrored look that brings dimension to your space, while also being easy to clean. Plus, this console table measures 47" wide, so it's ideal for holding bags, framed photos, and a small lamp. Partial assembly is required for this table.