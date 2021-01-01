Beau 21 Inch Mirrored Two Drawers End Table In Black

made of mdf frame, metal legs, and beveled mirrordesigned with clear acrylic handles accented with black hardwaretop surface is mirroredtrendy thin metal legs adds a twist to a classic designships fully assembled, just install the legstwo drawers with wooden railings for your hidden storage needsfinished back panel.The Beau collection mirrored furniture in a black finish will add lovely sophistication and complement any living room or bedroom area, while utilizing its charm and function to provide you with ample storage spaces. Clear acrylic handle gently adorn the mirrored panel and contrasting black metal legs, allowing for you to store away your essentials.