From weekend stories
Weekend Stories Beatrix Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in M, XL)
Advertisement
Weekend Stories Beatrix Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in M, XL) Weekend Stories Beatrix Skirt in Cream. - size S (also in M, XL) 60% silk 25% cotton 15% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Elastic waistband and partial side button closure. Mid-weight ribbed jersey fabric with hem slit. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 32 in length. WEER-WQ3. WSQ3 U21. Luxe leisurewear for women that prefer quality over quantity, Weekend Stories offers effortless pieces that are classic, sophisticated and timeless. From plush knits, to silky satin fabrics, Weekend Stories ties together versatility and ease with each collection that is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slips seamlessly into your wardrobe.