From asstd national brand
Beasley Living Room Collection TV Stand, One Size , Brown
Meet the demands of your living room with the superb utility and sophisticated style of the beasley tv stand. Made in malaysia, this tv stand is crafted from oak brown finished wood that adds a natural touch to any interior space. The open shelf offers a convenient display for media devices, while one drawer and four additional shelves behind the doors provide secure storage options. Requiring assembly, the beasley features a cord management hole on its back panel for quick and easy setup. Sliding glass doors allow for decorative customization, making the beasley tv stand a versatile upgrade to any living room. Dimensions: drawer: 3.78" highx 20.67" wide x 10.63" deep; open shelf: 5.55" high x 22.83" wide x 13.39" deep; shelves behind door: 5.55" high x 22.83" wide x 13.39" deep.Number of Drawers: 1Features: Quick ShipJoinery: Cam BoltNumber of Doors: 2Tools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Maximum Screen Size: 65" MaxMeasurements: 70.87 Width/Inches, 15.75 Depth/Inches, 15.6 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 50 LbsWeight (lb.): 97 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 50% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 50% GlassFinish: OakNumber of Cubbies: 1Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported