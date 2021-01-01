Beasley Cabinet with 2 Sliding Doors and Drawer TV Stand for TVs up to 70" Dark Brown - Baxton Studio

From baxton studio
An enviable jewel of home entertainment, Beasley TV Cabinet is a large furniture piece that reflects the beauty and elegance of minimalist contemporary aesthetics. Not only does this entertainment unit look great, but it also comprises functional characteristics to meet the storage expectations of the most demanding homeowners. Featuring a center drawer and open shelf , symmetrically framed by double shelving on each side with sliding doors, Beasley TV Unit is more than suitable to accommodate the storage requirements associated with larger interiors. In addition to its practicality, Beasley TV Unit makes for an exceptional candidate towards creating a sophisticated living room ambience, this piece showcasing the character and charm of an elegant engineered wood construction accentuated by PU veneer finish in dark espresso with silver accents. Made in Malaysia, the TV stand requires assembly.