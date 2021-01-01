Bear Silhouette There Is No Planet B Forest Camping Environment T-Shirt

This bear forest motif is for environmental activists, environmental connoisseurs and animal lovers who live according to the motto rescue the earth. If you want to use more for environmental protection and climate protection, this motif is just right. A motif with a brown bear, grizzly or grizzly bear. This motif pushes from Preserve and Protect or saves the Earth because there is no Planet B! Do you want to say stops climate change and save the environment? Then this Earth motif is perfect. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem