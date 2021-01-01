Bear Firefighter American Flag Thin Red Line Patriot Firemen T-Shirt

Celebrate May 4 International Firefighters Day with this Fireman Bear gift for Firefighter Heroes. Design features Vintage Retro American Flag with Thin Red Line. Perfect gift idea for Firefighter Mom, Dad and kids who wants to be firefighters. Show your love and support the Patriot fire fighter heroes. Give them a great gift to show your appreciation. Design available for men, women and kids. Great gift ideas for friends and family who are firefighters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem