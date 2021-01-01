From l.l.bean x todd snyder
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd, a longtime L.L.Bean collector and fan, chose some of the most iconic pieces from the L.L.Bean Archives, then reinvented them with a modern sensibility, premium materials and a tailored fit. Based on a vintage L.L.Bean jacket from designer Todd Snyder's own archive collection, with authentic, field-inspired details like a rod keeper, game pocket, and easy-roll cuffs. Slim Fit: Our slimmest outerwear pieces are cut trim and made to layer; 100% cotton twill; Washed down for a broken-in look and feel.; 100% cotton corduroy trim; Machine Wash and Dry; imported; Button-front styling; Corduroy trim atcollarand inside button cuffs; Two chest pockets and two lower pockets; Inside zip pockets, based on game pockets traditionally found in field clothing; Straight hem with contrast drawcord; L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder label with zig-zag stitching; Camo print developed exclusively for collection - look for the outline of the State of Maine; Nylon rope locker loop; Exaggerated zig zag stitching under collar; Vintage inspired metal zipper pulls; Limited Edition Collection; Available online only; Style Number 514375; Sizing is based on TS sizing. If you've never shopped with us before, and are used to an L.L.Bean fit, we suggest sizing up.