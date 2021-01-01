Beamter 4 Life – Officer on Life Gift T-Shirt

Fun officials and officials design for officials, state services, colleagues, officials, teachers and customs officials who are officially in their work and job. Gift idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day. Official career design as a funny saying for anyone who works as a civil officer, police officer, office employee or officials on a lifetime with humour. Also for staff of the city administration as a farewell gift for retirement and pension. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem