From kendra scott
Kendra Scott Beaded Danielle Earrings
A Kendra Scott classic with a bit of bohemia detail - meet the Beaded Danielle Earrings. Featuring the brands signature silhouette fringed by traditional beading, for a statement look that's sure to catch compliments. Please refer to color selection for stone detail. 14K gold, 14K rose gold, or rhodium - all plated over brass. Hook back. Remove jewelry when washing your hands, swimming, exercising, cleaning, or styling your hair, as soaps, chlorine, detergents, cleaning agents, and hair products can remove the plating. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 in Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 0.7 oz