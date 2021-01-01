From hampton bay

Hampton Bay Beacon Park Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with CushionGuard Sky Blue Cushions

$499.00
In stock
The sophisticated look of this loveseat from the Beacon Park collection will enhance the look of your outdoor space. With intricately woven, rich gray wicker and a plush seat cushion, the loveseat will help you relax and enjoy the outdoors. The cushions are part of the Choose Your Own Color collection; you get to select the color of the slipcovers (sold separately). This durable loveseat is crafted from a powder-coated, rust-resistant frame to ensure lasting use and sturdy support. Pair the loveseat with an existing table or other Beacon Park collection furniture elements for a seamless look.

