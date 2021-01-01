Hampton Bay Beacon Park Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with CushionGuard Sky Blue Cushions

The sophisticated look of this loveseat from the Beacon Park collection will enhance the look of your outdoor space. With intricately woven, rich gray wicker and a plush seat cushion, the loveseat will help you relax and enjoy the outdoors. The cushions are part of the Choose Your Own Color collection; you get to select the color of the slipcovers (sold separately). This durable loveseat is crafted from a powder-coated, rust-resistant frame to ensure lasting use and sturdy support. Pair the loveseat with an existing table or other Beacon Park collection furniture elements for a seamless look.