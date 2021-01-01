Hampton Bay Beacon Park Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Armless Dining Chair with CushionGuard Chili Red Cushions (2-Pack)

The sophisticated look of these armless dining chairs from the Beacon Park collection will enhance the look of your outdoor space. With intricately woven, rich brown wicker and a seat cushion, the chairs will help you relax and enjoy the outdoors. The cushions are part of the Choose Your Own Color collection; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home. This durable chair set is crafted from a powder-coated, rust-resistant frame to ensure lasting use and sturdy support. Pair the chair with an existing table or other Beacon Park collection furniture elements for a seamless look.