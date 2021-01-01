Beacon Hall Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Grey - (304820-1018)

The Beacon Hall Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge updates the classic style of a nineteenth-century coach lantern for the home. Inside Glass panels, a hand-blown Opal Glass cylindrical diffuser provides a warm and welcoming light. Hand forged Iron forms the frame of this lantern and features slightly twisted finial details that compliment the clean lines supporting the rest of this fixture. A Coastal Outdoor finish makes this traditionally inspired lantern a lasting option for patios, porches and other outdoor settings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting