DII Beachy Keen Stripe Table Runner, 72 x 14", 100% Cotton

Advertisement
DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Everyday Beachy Stripe Kitchen Table Runner for Dinner Parties, Events, Decor 14x72Uses: decorative table settingIncludes: Table RunnerCare Instructions: Machine wash cold separately; Gentle cycle; Tumble dry low; Low ironMaterial: 100% CottonCountry of Origin: IndiaThe 14x72 inches is long enough for most surfaceGreat table runner for indoor and outdoor use; table runner has a seamless one piece designGreat for BBQ's, parties, summer gatherings, dinner with the family, and more.Use this table runner to prevent spills and scratches from hot serving dishes on your tabletop while still adding style and flair to your dining experience.This table runner is offered in a variety of sizes, so you can find the right fit for your table or coordinate all of your tables with the same patterned table runner.100% cotton and machine washable; low iron if needed.DII offers delightful home products including themed cloth napkins, napkin rings, table runners, and tablecloths. Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our collections or search "DII Table Tops".