From flodees buggy
Beach Buggy Off-Road Vehicle Tote Bag
Advertisement
Buggy illustration in retro colours. The stylish motive shows a beach buggy in the terrain. The vehicle is suitable for off-road use. It is really fun to drive it. A great gift for small and big buggy fans. Perfect for birthdays or Christmas and for the next buggy tour with friends. It's really fun to drive it. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.