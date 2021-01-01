Be Still Inspirational 24" Acrylic Wreath

Beautiful, new, full, large, handmade deco mesh inspirational wreath. The wreath is colorful turquoise, harvest gold, and burgundy burlap surrounded by soft creamy natural deco mesh. A beautifully colored, rustic wood dive is decorated in whitewashed turquoise, yellow and burgundy, and has Be Still written in the center. The inner ring has a combination of turquoise, burgundy, and harvest gold burlap along with burlap and cream ribbons. The outer ring is made of burlap and cream Deco mesh flutes, natural ribbons, and burgundy burlap. Perfect inspirational and uplifting, peaceful message. The size is approximately 24 inches in diameter and 6 inches deep.