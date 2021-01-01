From religious christian scripture designs
Be Still Cross Tote Bag
Advertisement
Religious Cross with Be Still Scripture from Psalm 46:10, Be Still and Know I Am God Elegant Religious White Cross design on black background with white lettering 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.