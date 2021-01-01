VepaDesigns Autism Awareness Cloth Autistic Gifts Be Kind Elephant Puzzle Inspirational Autism Awareness Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This is the perfect advocacy gift for autism awareness month. If you are an autism mom, dad, daughter, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, grandma and grandpa, show your support and and love to those whos in Autism with this awesome inspirational Design. Get this gift for those who are or support autistic, sped-teacher, warrior, squad, neurodiversity, slp, its ok to be different, special needs, strong, be kind, elephant, zoo and animal lovers. It's a great present for birthday or autism awareness month. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only