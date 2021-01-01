Be Gentle, Be Kind Superfoods Hair Pack (Default Title)

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with dry, parched and dull hair. WHAT IT IS: A nutrient rich, green juice inspired shampoo and conditioner duo that will quench parched strands and help deliver vital daily nourishment to the hair and scalp. WHAT IT DOES: This green-juice inspired shampoo is packed with matcha and apple to cleanse and help nourish hair without stripping it of moisture. The conditioner is an infusion of kale and apple to nourish and hydrate the scalp and hair. By harnessing the power of fruit and vegetable fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, this regimen will support the vibrancy of hair and is the perfect compliment to your wellness routine. SAFE FOR: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. 97% naturally derived 6-Free Hair Care: No Sulfates. No Silicones. No Phthalates. No Parabens. No DEA. No Artifcial Dyes. NATURAL PERFORMANCE INGREDIENTS Matcha: A rich source of antioxidants that protect against environmental damage. Kale: Contains both Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids that revitalize the root and hair shaft. Apple: Rich in procyanidin, a natural compound that supports healthy scalp and hair. Spinach: Contains potent levels of potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. HOW TO USE Be Gentle, Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo: Usage: Apply to wet hair and vigorously massage for 30 seconds as the lather builds, then rinse. For best results, condition with Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner. Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner: Usage: After shampooing, apply and massage into the hair from root to tip. Leave in for up to two minutes before rinsing. For best results, shampoo prior with Be Gentle, Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo. Precautions: Avoid contact with eyes. Do not drink. FULL INGREDIENTS Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo: Ingredients / Ingrédients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Spinacia Oleracea (Spinach) Leaf Extract*, Brassica Olereacea Italica (Broccoli) Extract*, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract*, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract*, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract*, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract*, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract*, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract*, Cymbopogon Citratus Extract*, Chlorophyllin-Copper Complex (CI 75810)*, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract*, Panthenol, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate*, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate*, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid*, Sorbic Acid, Citric Acid*, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum) * Coconut, vegetable, plant, or sugar derived Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner: Ingredients / Ingrédients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin*, Isopropyl Palmitate*, Behentrimonium Chloride*, Cetearyl Alcohol*, Brassica Alcohol*, Cetyl Esters*,Brassica Oleracea Acephala Leaf Extract*, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract*, Spinacia Oleracea (Spinach) Leaf Extract*, Brassica Oleracea Italica (Broccoli) Extract*, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil*, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract*, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract*, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract*, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract*, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract*, Panax Ginseng Root Extract*, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) Fruit Oil*, Chlorophyllin-Copper Complex (CI 75810)*, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract*, Brassicyl Isoleucinate Esylate*, Panthenol, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Citric Acid*, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride*, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum) * Coconut, vegetable, plant, or sugar derived PRESS Coming Soon. PRODUCT TUTORIAL X FAQs What hair type is this best for? This hair pack duo is suitable for all hair types. The superfood ingredients revitalize dry, parched locks to make your hair look shiny and healthy! Is this safe for color treated / chemically treated hair? Yes, all Briogeo products are 6-free and safe for color or chemically treated hair.