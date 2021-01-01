Be Excellent to Each Other funny Abraham Lincoln quote Premium T-Shirt

Funny Abe Lincoln tee featuring Abraham Lincoln and the funny quote "Be Excellent to Each Other". A fun novelty Abe Lincoln tee. Show your American Pride this 4th of July, Labor Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day. Funny Abraham Lincoln 1776 Gift. Funny, patriotic shirt. sunglasses,Merica Abe Lincoln Murica Tshirt Funny 4th of July USA Flag Abraham Lincoln 1776 Gifts. funny presidents day celebration us former president, Lincoln face t shirt wearing glass shad. Abe Lincoln wearing glass shade This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.