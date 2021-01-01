From ben
Be Empowered Naturally Women's Plus Yoga Pants
Advertisement
Whether you're looking for a comfortable pair of pants to make your workout enjoyable or simply a pair of pants to lounge in, these Women's Plus Yoga Pants from Be Empowered Naturally are what you're looking for. The wide printed elastic waistband fits snuggly around your waist without being abrasive or uncomfortable and features a back zipper pocket that will conveniently hold your car key, cell phone or cash while you power though your workout. The breathable cotton blend is soft and durable so you can rest assured that every time you wear these yoga pants it will feel like the first time. Try with a tee or tank top for your next yoga class. Available in assorted colors and prints for more pairing possibilities.