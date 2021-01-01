Motivating Hustle Grit Grind Victory Confidence Be A Savage Not Average Confidence Motivational Victory Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Be A Savage Not Average, after long hours, patience and hustle. Working hard, reap what you sow, no excuses, do the Working, get the results. Champion mindset, disciplined ethic. Hungry, stay foolish. It's a motivating mantra for your life. Perfect for dreamers, doers, actors, and anyone who wants to live their best possible life. Keep dreaming, keep thinking, keep acting on your beliefs and vision. Success in pursuit of your goals 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only