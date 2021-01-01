All-Clad BD552043 D5 Brushed 18/10 Stainless Steel 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Soup Pot with Lid Cookware, 4-Quart, Silver & 00942 Cookware Cleaner and Polish, 12-Ounce

Product 1: 4-Quart Soup Pot with extra-tall sides - ideal for a wide range of uses, including simmering soups, slow-cooking pasta sauces, preparing grains and boiling vegetables Product 1: 5-ply bonded construction with alternating layers of stainless steel and conductive aluminum for warp-free strength and even heating throughout Product 1: Highly polished stainless-steel cooking surface with starburst finish offers superior stick resistance and easy maintenance, plus won’t react with food Product 1: Capacity etched on base; heat-resistant stainless-steel handles with large bolster and permanently secured with stainless-steel rivets; flat stainless-steel lids; flared pouring rims Product 2: Powder cleanser for stainless and aluminum cookware Product 2: Can be applied to brushed or polished exteriors Product 2: Made of natural minerals and environmentally safe ingredients Product 2: Water proof plastic container with press-close sealing cap facilitates clean storage