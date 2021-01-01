From black clover
Black Clover BC Freedom 1 Hat
Featuring solid front panels in a heather design, the Black Clover Lucky Heather Hat delivers that stylish look and breathability you'll love. 6-panel cap with a structured fit. Memory-Fit Technology delivers a custom feel. Signature Black Clover embroidery at front panels with patch at back. Curved brim at front. Interior sweatband wicks away moisture. 50% nylon, 45% polyester, 5% spandex. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 24 in Brim: 2 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size SM/MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.