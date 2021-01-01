BBO2 Kids Table by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (KD-BBO2T-DW)

Made in the U.S.A. by Loll Designs. Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles designers A hardy design that cleans up well, the Loll Designs BBO2 Kids Table withstands not only the natural elements, but rigorous use from the kiddos, too. Winner of Time Magazine's Top 100 Green Products and Garden Design's Green Award. Loll Designs produces outdoor furniture for the Modern Lollygagger. Design your patio space with sustainable solutions from Loll's line of products that are all made out of recycled and recyclable materials and are low-maintenance so you can spend more time relaxing outdoors.Conceived in 2003, Loll is a modern outdoor furniture manufacturer based out of Duluth, Minnesota, specializing in the use of recycled and recyclable materials to make affordable, long lasting and no-maintenance outdoor furniture. Loll strives to improve the relationship between the furniture people use and own and their ability to enjoy it in a healthy environment.Sustainability is at the core of the business. Loll products are made from recycled and recyclable materials that are manufactured in a sustainable and responsible manner. As well as being recycled, so its purpose can change again into another useful product when that day comes. Loll attempts to achieve a product and company balance between the environment, profitability, employee and community well-being.Loll is part of the 1% For The Planet global movement and donates 1% of their gross sales:1% For The Planet is a growing global movement of 1,201 companies that donate 1% of their gross sales to a network of more than 3,382 environmental organizations worldwide. Loll is proud and thankful to help with their Mission: 1% for the Planet exists to build and support an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Color: Grey.