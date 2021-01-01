Visual Comfort BBL5016S Simple Scallop 15" Pendant Light by Barbara Barry Soft Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort BBL5016S Simple Scallop 15" Pendant Light by Barbara Barry Features Hand applied living finishDesigned by Barbara BarryIncludes silk shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max, Candelabra (E12) bulbsIncludes downrods for hangingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 16-1/2"Minimum Height: 16-1/2"Maximum Height: 21-1/2"Width: 15-3/4"Shade Height: 14"Shade Width: 15-3/4"Shade Depth: 11-1/2"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Soft Brass