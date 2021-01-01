Visual Comfort BBL2164-L Sweep 13" Medium Right Articulating Sconce with Linen Shade by Barbara Barry Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort BBL2164-L Sweep 13" Medium Right Articulating Sconce with Linen Shade by Barbara Barry Sweep 13" Medium Right Articulating Sconce with Linen Shade Features Designed by Barbara Barry Cord cover included for plug-in installation Requires (1) 40 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 13" Width: 11-3/4" Extension: 11-3/4" - 29-3/4" Backplate Size: 4-1/2" x 6-1/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel