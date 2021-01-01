Visual Comfort BBL2036S Refined Rib 16-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Silk Shade China White / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort BBL2036S Refined Rib 16-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Silk Shade Features Hand applied living finish Designed by Barbara Barry Includes silk shade Requires (1) 75 watt Medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 16-3/4" Width: 7-3/4" Extension: 8-1/2" Shade Height: 7-1/4" Shade Width: 7-3/4" Shade Depth: 8-1/4" Backplate Height: 6" Backplate Width: 4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 75W Voltage: 120 volts China White / Polished Nickel