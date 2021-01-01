Visual Comfort BBL2030S Lyric Branch 19" High Wall Sconce with Silk Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort BBL2030S Lyric Branch 19" High Wall Sconce with Silk Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Barbara BarryIncludes silk shadeRequires (1) 75 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Shade Depth: 7-3/4"Backplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 75WVoltage: 120 volts Bronze