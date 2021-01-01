found BB Cream with Blackberry Extract, 70 Rich, 1.6 fl oz

Advertisement
found BB Cream with Blackberry is 98% Natural An all-in-one tinted cream that perfects the complexion. Mineral pigments help neutralize the look of redness and imperfections with a natural-looking finish. Blackberry Extract and Raspberry Oil Ceramides help absorb excess oil and shine while maintaining essential moisture. Early Europeans used blackberries to help hydrate skin during cold and dry months. Based on the concentration of naturally sourced and derived ingredients (including water). Neutralize the look of redness with a natural-looking finish. Based on the concentration of naturally sourced and derived ingredients (including water). found Miracle ingredients from around the world Inspired by tried and true ingredients from around the world, found brings ancient beauty rituals to the everyday. Formulated with natural botanicals known for their healing properties, the found collection is made up of highly efficacious products that nurture and soothe skin. Striving to encourage natural pure beauty, all found products enhance both body and mind. All formulations are packed with skin-loving ingredients. Utilizing miracle ingredients from cultures around the world and fusing them with innovative technology, found creates modern personal care that never sacrifices quality. Find Your Natural Beauty.