From modway

MODWAY Bayport Patio Teak Outdoor Coffee Table in Natural

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Savor leisure moments with the Bayport Teak Outdoor Collection. Become inspired by morning breezes and sunny afternoons with a series featuring configurations to accommodate any space. Made of solid teak wood with all-weather machine washable white cushions, Bayport comes designed with slanted backs and a variety of leisure seating selections. Known for its ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, teak is the wood selection of choice for long-lasting outdoor furnishings. Assembly required.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com