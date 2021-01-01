Hampton Bay Bayhurst 5-Piece Black Wicker Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Sunbrella Henna Red Cushions

This 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set is the perfect addition to your space. Part of the stylish and comfortable Bayhurst collection, it makes the perfect addition to your patio area, balcony or poolside. This set includes four hand-weaved wicker chairs and a round table with umbrella hole. Constructed of durable steel, it withstands weather with its powder coated finish. The cushions in this set feature a high-quality foam core. They are part of Home Depot’s Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.