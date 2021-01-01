Bay View Outdoor Wall Sconce by The Great Outdoors - Color: Oil Rubbed - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (9802-143)

The Bay View Outdoor Wall Sconce by The Great Outdoors is a contemporary addition to spaces that is composed of clean lines and a simple silhouette. The half-cylindrical shape of this sconce neatly divides a glass shade with a beautifully finished metal frame as it evenly diffuses a practical layer of light onto the surroundings. A handsome mix of form and function, this design complements a wide range of outdoor areas and architectural styles. The Great Outdoors by Minka Lavery is a comprehensive offering of the most decorative outdoor lighting available today. The collection of product continues to grow, while offering additional styles and finishes. Each lighting product from The Great Outdoors exhibits the same flair for design, quality and craftsmanship known to expect from Minka Lavery. Color: Oil Rubbed. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze