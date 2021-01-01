From o'neill
O'Neill Bay Plaid Tall Tri Knot Top
Charm your way along the sandy beach in the O'Neill Bay Plaid Tall Tri Knot Top. Triangle bikini top offers a pretty plaid print making you feel you are on permanent vacation. Smooth-and-stretchy fabric offers full range of motion. V-neckline with knot applique. Adjustable shoulder straps with secure S-hook closure strap through the center of the back. Materials: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane. Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.