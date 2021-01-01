Bay Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (304342-1009)

The Bay Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge lends a graceful decorative touch to exterior spaces while its weather-resistant composition ensures its durability. Handcrafted to order by skilled artisans in Vermont, this aluminum fixture boasts a glass globe shade to house its inner lamping. A series of bands adorn the shade, enhancing its coastal style. Built with a rugged outdoor finish specifically designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, this fixture will brighten spaces for years to come. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting