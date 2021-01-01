Hubbardton Forge Bay Outdoor Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: Small

The Bay Outdoor Pendant by Hubbardton Forge lends a coastal style while remaining adaptable to a variety of exterior decor styles. Hung from a squared canopy and adjustable chain, a globe-shaped glass shade surrounds a single bulb, emitting a warm glow to brighten patios, decks, and other outdoor spaces. Constructed from aluminum with a long-wearing, weather-resistant finish, a series of bands add a decorative element, bringing a touch of character while offering functional illumination. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Mahogany. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting